Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

