Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 648.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.61. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

