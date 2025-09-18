Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,287 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,674.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

