Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,678 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR $VIOT

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

VIOT stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $230.58 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Viomi Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.0293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Featured Stories

