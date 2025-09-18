Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 37,267 Shares of Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,912 shares in the company, valued at $673,680. This trade represents a 28.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

