Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 8,436 Shares of Movado Group Inc. $MOV

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 143,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,707 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Movado Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.66%.The firm had revenue of $161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.84 million. Research analysts predict that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Movado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

