Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Olo Inc. $OLO

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,161 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OLO

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 29,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $300,007.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 672,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,118. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,304.80. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,623 shares of company stock worth $1,041,336. Company insiders own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.57 and a beta of 1.58. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

OLO Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

