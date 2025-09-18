Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. $VINP

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vinci Compass Investments were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $653.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

