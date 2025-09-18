Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Freightcar America, Inc. $RAIL

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,526 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freightcar America were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freightcar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freightcar America during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freightcar America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Freightcar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Insider Activity at Freightcar America

In other news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $68,565.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,300.34. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Freightcar America Profile

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freightcar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightcar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.