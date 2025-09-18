Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 673.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $127,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,363.18. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. This trade represents a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $433,715 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $500.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $133.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

