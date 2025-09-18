Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Codexis, Inc. $CDXS

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,498 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 314,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 568,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,070,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 209,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Codexis stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.83%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

