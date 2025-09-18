Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 225,333.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 999,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 461,954 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Methanex by 17.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2,409.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 557,845 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. CIBC raised their target price on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $808.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

