Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Babcock $BW

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,985,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,797 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Babcock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Babcock by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 97,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 327,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Babcock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock alerts:

Babcock Stock Performance

BW stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Babcock has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $310.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Insider Transactions at Babcock

Babcock ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 261,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,234.95. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,397.75. The trade was a 14.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $99,803 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BW

Babcock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.