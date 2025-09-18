Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $954,000 Stake in Imperial Petroleum Inc. $IMPP

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Petroleum were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 15.3% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMPP opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.33. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

