Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Zevia PBC $ZVIA

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 950.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,508 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

