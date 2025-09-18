Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. $FET

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 995.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 377,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 92.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NYSE:FET opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

