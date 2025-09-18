Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE BRX opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $30.67.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.
Brixmor Property Group Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
