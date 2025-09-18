Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in NMI by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $38.63 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

