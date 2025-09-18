Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $945,000 in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.8%

NTB stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.91 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.