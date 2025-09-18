Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 116,407 Shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. $VLN

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 100.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE VLN opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

