Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,021 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 254.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in HSBC by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HSBC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 164,915 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

