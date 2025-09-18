Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,694 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

