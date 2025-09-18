Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,121 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $93.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

