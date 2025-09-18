Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

