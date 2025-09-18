Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 387,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DD opened at $76.89 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -163.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

