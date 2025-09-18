Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,858 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. $LCUT

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCUT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 270.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,447,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lifetime Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -10.69%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

