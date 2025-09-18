Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44,014 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brady by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 7,044.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 0.3%

BRC stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.