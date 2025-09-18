Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QIAGEN by 3,030.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after buying an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,136 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,746,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,078,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. QIAGEN N.V. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Barclays began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

