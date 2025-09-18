Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 234,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.4 days.
Accor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. Accor has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $58.25.
Accor Company Profile
