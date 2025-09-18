Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

