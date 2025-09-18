Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $13.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research lowered Adherex Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

In other Adherex Technologies news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,053.02. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,119 shares of company stock worth $176,746. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Adherex Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Adherex Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FENC stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.58. Adherex Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

