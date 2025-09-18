ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 1.0%
ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
