ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 1.0%

ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

