Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

