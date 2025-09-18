AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Stock Performance
Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.
About AEON Financial Service
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Financial Service
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.