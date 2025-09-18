AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

