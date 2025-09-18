Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 490,700 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
AKCCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.