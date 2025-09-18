Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.2 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

