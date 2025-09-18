Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Stock Holdings Increased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.