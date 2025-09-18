Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

