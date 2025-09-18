Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2015 guidance at 2.250- EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -2.750–1.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

