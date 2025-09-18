Allied Gold (AAUC) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 386 2198 2627 133 2.47

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Allied Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $730.38 million -$115.63 million -23.61 Allied Gold Competitors $5.32 billion $491.91 million -27.52

Allied Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allied Gold rivals beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Allied Gold Company Profile

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

