Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $453.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $451.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,396 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $632,764.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $10,297,841.13. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

