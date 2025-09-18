Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.29. 627,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 188,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Modus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Alpha Modus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMOD

Alpha Modus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Alpha Modus

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Modus stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.30% of Alpha Modus as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Modus

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.