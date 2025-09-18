Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $253.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

