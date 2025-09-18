Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 77.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.8% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $253.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

