Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.63 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $632,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

