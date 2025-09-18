Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Decreased by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

