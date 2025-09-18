Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Raised by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

