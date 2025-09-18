Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

