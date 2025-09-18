Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

