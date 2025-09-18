Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

